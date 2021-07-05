VIDEO: Surbhi Chandna owns the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ trend as she sways away with grace in THIS dress

Surbhi Chandna moves her body on the Watermelon Sugar tune as she makes her fans go crazy over her shimmery red dress look.

The name, Surbhi Chandna, is taken among the topmost stylish actresses of the TV industry. She was highly appreciated in the show Naagin 5, wherein she played the role of Bani. She received immense appreciation for her stylish sarees and the way she draped them. Along with her traditional looks, she also looks charming in western styles. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her different dazzling looks with her fans.

The Ishqbaaz actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous in the new video she shared on her social media. The actress is seen dancing and swaying on the popular song, ‘Watermelon Sugar’. She has donned a ravishing and glimmery red dress with one side off her shoulder. Her hair is tied in a neat ponytail and had put on excellent makeup along with deep red lipstick. She has worn golden drop earrings along with golden shade high heels.

Take a look: Click

She has received numerous appreciative comments for her look in the dress, including reactions from Dheeraj Dhoopar and Heli Daruwala. Pallavi Gupta calls her “Hayyyyyyee lady crush”, Gurgdeep Punj said, “Sundari”, etc. Her fans also dropped comments like, “Fabulous as always”, You're GORGEOUS”, and the one being, "You are looking so beautiful”, and many other comments.

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with the show Ishqbaaz, in which she was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. She was last seen in the TV show Naagin 5, and her co-lead was Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video.

Also read- Ishqbaaz Throwback: Surbhi Chandna aka Anika shares real reason for her exit from the show

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×