VIDEO: YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi extends Independence Day wishes to fans as she waves the flag

YRKKH fame Shivangi Joshi is one of the most followed celebs on Indian television. She extended Independence Day wishes in the most beautiful way.
Independence Day 2020 celebrations in India are in full swing amid lockdown. From politicians, actors to cricketers, everyone have been leading their way to celebrate and acknowledge the sacrifice made by the freedom fighters for us to be able to live in this democratic India. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi too is not behind. Sharing a video of herself dressed in a traditional wear, Shivangi extended her Independence Day wishes by waving the national flag with full enthusiasm. 

Shivangi is one of the most followed celebs on Indian television. Apart from her, Kapil Sharma too shared a picture to express his gratitude to the martyrs. Star Plus shared a video thanking all the fighters be it those defending the borders and those who are fighting the war against Coronavirus in a tribute video made. Check it out here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shivangi is currently seen in YRKKH where she plays the role of Naira which is loved by the audience. She recently had a music video release titled Baarish wherein she collaborated with Mohsin Khan. Baarish is an all-out romantic song that explores the nuances of monsoon romance in the times of lockdown. Payal Dev and Stebin Ben had lend their voice to the song,  while the lyrics have been penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. The duo has been mesmerising fans with their onscreen chemistry since the past four years on Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day!

