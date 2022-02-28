Vidhi Pandya on her role in ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’: I relate to Soumya in many ways

Bigg Boss 15 fame Vidhi Pandya is presently seen in the new daily soap, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. She is paired with Vijayendra Kumeria, who plays the role of Armaan. The actress is being appreciated for her role of Soumya. She is playing the role of an aspiring and ambitious writer, who is also family-oriented.

In the recent track, Soumya goes to Armaan Oberoi’s oldest employee’s daughter’s sangeet. At the celebration, while Prisha (Garima Parihaar) is trying to win Armaan’s attention, Soumya on the other hand tries to talk to Armaan about her script. In this situation, the viewers get to see Soumya’s sacrificial side when the groom’s side of the family complains that the cash-filled envelopes are empty.

Soumya will be seen taking the empty envelope charge on herself and is successful in saving Anita’s image. Talking about reel and real, Vidhi feels that she and her on-screen character share a lot of similarities.

Talking about the track Vidhi Pandya shared with Telly Chakkar, “I share quite a few similarities with my character Soumya Verma. She looks after everyone and does not hesitate to go out of her way to help those who need it the most. That for me is a sign of selflessness. I relate to Soumya in many ways as I am also someone who is not bounded by any boundaries. Another major similarity that I share with my character is that we both are determined and vulnerable at the same time and always wish to see the good in every situation."



