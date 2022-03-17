Vidisha Srivastava, Mouli Ganguly, Saanand Verma & more reveal their hometown Holi celebrations

The festival of colours, Holi is celebrated across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. It is celebrated in different ways with uniqueness by each state with a beautiful blend of different cultures and traditions. In the festive spirit of Khushiyon Ke Har Rang &TV Ke Sang, & TV artists talk about how Holi is celebrated in their hometowns.

Talking about Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, Vidisha Srivastava, who recently entered Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as Anita Bhabi, shares, “Holi is one of the biggest festivals in Uttar Pradesh revolving around the legend of the love and romance of the celestial couple Radha and Krishna. The Holi celebration happens in various ways in different cities. In Mathura, it's a one-of-its-kind, "Lath Mar Holi," played in the compound of the Radha Rani Temple. Thousands of people gather there to witness this Holi when women beat up men with sticks (lath) as those on the sidelines become hysterical and sing popular Holi songs and chants Shri Radhey, or Shri Krishna. In Kanpur, Holi lasts seven days and is filled with colour. The last day is commemorated with a grand fair called the Ganga Mela, or the Holi Mela. In Varanasi, known as Shiv Nagri, Holi starts with Holika Dahan (the great bonfire to celebrate the victory of good over evil) and Ganga Ghaat, filled with beautiful Holi colours. Drenched in colour, people enjoy the festival, and the most special part of the celebration is enjoying Thandai with Gujia. The whole occasion is celebrated on such a grand scale and with so much enthusiasm that one cannot miss it. I wish everyone Happy Holi! May this celebration fill your life with happiness, health and joy”.

Mouli Ganguly, who essays Mahasati Anusuya in Baal Shiv, shares, "Back in my hometown, Kolkata, we celebrate Dol Jatra or Dol Purnima, which is like Holi, and people celebrate it more traditionally. This festival is stretched over two days, while the entire country wraps up the festivities in a day. Dol Jatra is known for its festive colours and is reminiscent of the divine romance of Lord Krishna and Radha. As we travel through the roadways to the cities of Kolkata, you can cherish the mesmerising view of trees flooded with Gulmohar and Palaash flowers. The Dol tradition starts with applying Abir (Gulal) on the feet of the elderly who plan to visit Shantiniketan to celebrate Basant Utsav. Typically, my favourite part is that Mishti Pulao and Gujiya are prepared for consumption during Holi. I will miss the Holi celebration this year. But I will try to prepare a few delicacies to soak in the festive spirit. Happy Holi to everyone!”

Saanand Verma, who essays Anokhe Lal Saxena in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, "Holi’s celebrations in Bihar are most amazing and grand. As we all know, the Holi folk songs of Bihar are popular in India. People address Holi as "Phalgun" there. On the evening of Phalgun Poornima, people light up the Holika pyre, which rids them of problems and evil spirits. They apply an ubtan made from mustard seeds and oil on their bodies and scrub them. Later, the abstract is put in the same fire (Holika Dahan) with the thought that all your diseases will also burn in the fire. People there believe that it is the festival where one must end their conflicts by applying colour to each other to grow friendships. Holi is played with colours, water, water balloons, and folk songs. Usually, the celebration stretches for two days at most to enjoy it. Every household prepares various delicacies like Dahi Bhale, Malpua, and Kachori. Also, people consume Bhaang or Thandai with other sweet dishes. I thoroughly enjoy the celebrations in my hometown and try to be there during festivities. Have a happy and safe Holi!”

Soma Rathod, who plays Ammaji in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “In Gujarat, Holi is celebrated for two days. On the first day's evening, people light a bonfire and offer raw coconut and corn to it. The second day is called Dhuleti, or the festival of colour, during which people sprinkle coloured water on each other and apply colours. Dwarka, the famous coastal city of Gujarat, celebrates Holi at the Dwarkadheesh temple with music festivities and comedy programs. In Ahmedabad, a pot of buttermilk is hung on the street, and young boys try to reach it and break it by making human pyramids, while girls try to stop them by throwing coloured water on them. However, in some places, there is a custom in the undivided Hindu families that the women beat their brother-in-law with her sari rolled up into a rope in a mock rage as they try to drench them with colour, and in turn, they bring sweets to her in the evening. The festival is celebrated their full zeal and zest and love it”.



