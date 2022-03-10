Vidisha Srivastava shares ‘My phone has not stopped ringing’ after taking on Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Actress Vidisha Srivastava will be soon seen as the new Anita Bhabhi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Vidisha will be seen in trendy sarees and Indian fusion attire in the show.

Talking about her entry, Vidisha Srivastava says, "I am completely overwhelmed. My phone has not stopped ringing ever since I stepped into & TV's cult comedy show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, to essay Anita Bhabi's role. It is an honour and a big moment for me. My family has been ecstatic and on top of the moon, as it is their most-favourite show and Anita Bhabi is their favourite character. No one had ever imagined that one day, I would be part of the show as Anita Bhabi! Words cannot adequately express my feeling and gratitude. It is a role of a lifetime and I am delighted to be given an opportunity."

Vidisha also talked about the new and trendy look of Anita Bhabi, she said, “It is a completely refreshed look with graceful and trendy sarees. The colour palette will be bright with solid and pastel colours, giving a shimmery and shiny appearance for a classy and elegant look. The western attire will have a tinge of Indian fabrics, giving an Indo-western fusion look. The jewellery, too, will be a fusion of elegant designs, blending traditional with modern aesthetics to complete the look. The makeup will be more of a natural tone, enhancing my features using a lot of nude shades to keep the overall look subtle. A tinge of neutral shimmer will be used to create a shiny version of my natural skin tone, with some mascara and shimmery neutral eye shadow. The hairstyle will be simple straight hair, slightly longer under the shoulder. I am sure the audience will surely love this new look of Anita Bhabi and welcome her with open arms. I am thoroughly enjoying this phase and I am eagerly looking forward to the audience's reaction and acceptance of me as their new Anita Bhabi.”



