Vidrohi fame Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID 19; Informs being home quarantined with wife

In an unfortunate turn of events, TV actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, January 5. The actor is currently essaying the role of Bakshi Jagabandhu in the historical show, Vidrohi. After the producers of the show released an official statement confirming the news, even Sharad Malhotra took to social media to share his health update online.

The producers of the show, in their statement said, "Actor Sharad Malhotra who is an integral part of the TV show Vidrohi has tested positive for COVID-19 today. Though he was not shooting with us for the past few days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested. The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, Sharad is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine.”

In the evening, even Sharad Malhotra took to Instagram to confirm the news. He stated, “Wha a positive way to start the year with. I am home quarantined with wife and baby (leo)..making the most of it! To all who came in contact with me in the last few days, kindly get ur selves tested and masks up.” According to media reports, Sharad Malhotra experienced mild symptoms after returning from his New Year trip to Shimla with wife Ripci Bhatia.

On the professional front, Sharad Malhotra became a household name after essaying the role of Sagar in the daily soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhan opposite Divyanka Tripathi. Apart from this, he has also played pivotal roles in Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. In the recent past, he was much-loved for portraying Veeranshu Singhania in the fantasy TV show, Naagin 5.

