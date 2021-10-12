Vidrohi First Episode Review: Sharad Malhotra outshines himself, fits perfectly as a fierce Odia warrior

Star Plus' newest baby, Vidrohi can easily be touted as one of the best historical magnum opuses of current times. The show is shot very aesthetically and breathes life into a warrior story that sadly has died out of the minds of Indians. Based on the historic Paika Revolt of 1847 of Khurda, the show in the first half of the first episode itself gives you an idea of how power-packed it promises to be in the upcoming episodes.

Actor Sharad Malhotra outshines himself in every shot. From expressing his emotions as a new father who had to leave his baby to fulfill his duties as a Senapati, to putting up a brave fight against the Britishers in an attempt to save his land and his King, the actor is very convincing. The action sequences, emotional moments are very well scripted and powerfully executed by Malhotra.

The first episode gives an insight into how brave of a warrior Buxi Jagabandhu Bidhyadhar Mohapatra Bhramarbar Ray, the leader in the Paika revolt, had been. Sharad as Buxi Jagabandhu essays the character of the brave Senapati to T.

The entire cast shown in the first episode is brilliant. From Sulagana Panigrahi to Chaitali Gupte, the actors are convincing in the respective characters as Sharad aka Buxi Jagabandhu's wife and mother respectively.

Actress Hemal Dev as the fierce warrior princess Kalyani does great justice to her role. The actress has a certain spark that makes it easier for the audience to accept her as the warrior princess.

A special mention to the VFX team of the show. The larger-than-life sets that are set up in Mumbai and the fine and perfect VFX effects, give the show a very magnificent feel. It won't be wrong if one term it to be a mini Baahubali effect on TV.

ALSO READ: Sharad Malhotra on his character prep for series ‘Vidrohi’: We were taught local martial arts of Odisha

Nevertheless, from the story, dialogues, direction to the costumes, performances, and VFX, put together rightly make Vidrohi more intriguing and shall manage to keep viewers hooked onto it. Also, this is probably the first time that the contribution of Orissa towards attaining independence has been so intensively portrayed. Produced by Gaatha Films, LLP, the show, if it manages to push itself to a prime time slot, shall then hold a good chance of garnering a great viewership and an even better public response.

ALSO READ: Veteran actor Raza Murad excited to lend his voice for the upcoming show ‘Vidrohi’