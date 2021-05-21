Vighnaharta Ganesh completes 900 episodes; Malkhan Singh, Madirakshi Mundle are ‘Happy to be part of the show’

The mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh’s cast and crew members are very happy as the show has completed 900 episodes.

The Sony Entertainment Television mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh has completed its 900 episodes. It was celebrated by the cast and crew. The show received a lot of love from the audience. It is based on the Hindu scriptures revolving around Lord Ganesha. The show has managed to keep the viewers engaged with its storyline. The lead actors of the show Malkhan Singh (Lord Shiva) and Madirakshi Mundle (Parvati) are very happy with the new milestone which the show has achieved.

Sharing his working experience in the show, the lead actor said, “I am elated to be a part of a show like Vighnaharta Ganesh that has been receiving tremendous love and appreciation from the viewers. It has presented to me a wonderful opportunity to portray Lord Shiva and I consider this occurrence to be a very special one. I look forward to many such celebratory moments and will continue to win the heart of the audience.” The actor always shares his pictures and videos on his Instagram handle.

On the other hand, the lead actress said, “I am very happy to be a part of a show that is loved by viewers all over. My journey has only been fantastic, and it feels great that my character of Parvati has been loved by many. Being a part of the 900-episode completion mark is very encouraging for me as an artist and, it would not have been possible without the undying support of our fans, our cast, and the crew of the show. Looking forward to many more milestones.”

