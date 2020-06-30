  1. Home
Vighnaharta Ganesh fame Kuldeep Singh quits the show; Says 'there's no scope for my character'

Kuldeep Singh who joined Vighnaharta Ganesh in 2017 has decided to quit the mythological show. Read on to know further about the same.
While many TV actors have resumed shooting for fresh episodes of their respective shows, a few others have started looking out for new ventures and opportunities. Among them is Kuldeep Singh who plays the role of Lord Vishnu in Vighnaharta Ganesh. The actor has now decided to quit the popular mythological show. Citing the reason behind the same, Kuldeep states that there is no scope for his character to grow as the storyline has now been shifted to two other characters.

Kuldeep who joined the show in 2017 has also revealed that he was thinking of quitting it since last year as his track had lost relevance. The actor also says that the producers did persuade him of coming up with a fresh track but that never happened. He further adds that they tried convincing him again but it didn’t work out. Among the other reasons given by the actor for quitting the show is concerning his health and safety.

According to him, actors do not wear a mask while shooting and this makes them more exposed to the virus (COVID-19). Talking about his future plans, Kuldeep says that he has been offered a few roles. The actor further adds that he wants to play a lead character. Talking about Vighnaharta Ganesh, it features Akanksha Puri, Basant Bhatt, Malkhan Singh, Ashutosh Tiwari, Anshul Bammi, and others in the lead roles. It has been created by Abhimanyu Singh and began airing on TV from August 2017.

