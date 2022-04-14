Vighnaharta Shree Ganesha actress Anila Kharbanda gets engaged to businessman Pratik Garg; PICS

Aladdin fame Anila Kharbanda has got engaged to a Chhattisgarh-based businessman Pratik Garg. She made a special announcement of the engagement with a series of photos. The couple had a dreamy ceremony and looked amazing. Anila and Pratik exchanged the rings on April 10 in Kashmir.

She took to her social media to inform fans about the new beginning in her life. She shared multiple posts to make her ‘Dreamy Fairytale’ love story official. The actress shared a video of her makeover for her engagement. This was followed by three other posts captioned as, ‘My Dreamy Fairytale’.

Anila shared multiple pictures wherein the couple is seen lost in each other as they posed for the camera. The pictures in the second post see Anila and Pratik flaunting their rings and celebrating the moment. While Anila is dressed in a ballroom gown, Pratik looks handsome in a three-piece suit.

Sharing the first set of photos from the engagement ceremony, Anila wrote, “It’s the forces of nature that brought an unbelievable impossible relationship together for life 10.04.2022 It’s like I always belonged with you.” The second post was captioned as “It’s not the journey it’s the destination and we’ve arrived for a lifetime.”

For the unversed, Anila Kharbanda has been a part of the TV industry for some time now. The assistant director turned actress has been part of shows like Aladdin, Shaadi Ke Siyappe, Naagkanya and Vighnaharta Shree Ganesha among others.

