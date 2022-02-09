Vihan Verma finds show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin turning point of his career

Actor Vihan Verma is currently seen playing the character of Mohit Chavan in the popular TV show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and feels that the show has been a turning point of his acting career.

He says: "I'm really blessed that I got the opportunity to be part of this show. It has been the turning point of my acting career. It has got me fame and made me a household name. People call me Mohit. It feels surreal how people come up to me and talk about my character and the show."

The actor adds that playing the character of Mohit is fun. "Honestly, there is not a lot of preparation I need to do to get into the character. It comes very naturally to me and I like to take it my way. The fact that he's the youngest in the family and still has a point of view in important matters is something I like the most. It is always fun for me to play such roles."

The actor, who has played various characters of all shades in shows 'Bawara Dil', 'Shubhaarambh', 'Maa Ka Ladla Bigad Gaya', 'Savdhaan India' and 'Crime Patrol', says he does not believe in running behind titular characters.

"I would love to play a lead role but at the same time, I just don't want to run behind doing a lead character only. I want to explore everything that comes my way. Be it a lead, parallel lead or a supporting cast or a cameo for that matter. The character should have substance and should contribute to the story. That's what matters the most to me," he adds.

