Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Pranav Misshra reveal their favourite Holi song & celebration plans

The much-awaited and widely celebrated festival of colours, Holi is here and people all over the country are doing preparations for their Holi celebration. The audience is also very excited about knowing the plans of the celebrities for the Holi celebrations. Popular actors Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Pranav Misshra shared details of their Holi celebrations for this year.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actor Vijayendra Kumeria, shared, “This year, too, I’m not going to indulge in Holi parties because these are the times when a lot of people get together and we are still not out of the Covid situation. It’s not gone completely so I don’t want to take a chance. Holi is not going to be a party for me this time. The significance of Holi as we all know it’s ‘burai ka naash’ but it is also lots of colours, happiness and joy. I like the colour of gulal, the pinkish colour. When I’m shooting, I like to use a little yellow or gulal colour because it looks good on screen. My all-time favourite Holi song is Rang Barse.”

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin shared, “I won't be in India on Holi this year. I would be shooting for my Punjabi debut film this year which is titled Honeymoon. For me, Holi means colours, love, happiness and change of season. Last time, my song Tera Suit with Aly was released around Holi. My favourite is Rang Barse from Silsila featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha Ji.”

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor Pranav Misshra also shared, “I will be shooting on Holi, but if I’m not shooting, then I will probably have a get together with my friends. I have already played Holi on the set with my Bade Acche Lagte Hain family. The significance of Holi would be good over evil. Holi brings lots of positivity. My favourite colour is pinkish gulaal, as I’m from the Gulaabi Nagri that is Jaipur. My favourite song is Holi khele raghubeera, that song is such a Holi vibe.”



