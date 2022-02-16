Vijayendra Kumeria on playing a grey shade in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: It is a fun and challenging experience

Vijayendra Kumeria has been part of the television industry for some time now, and he has been part of numerous successful shows. He was earlier seen in shows like Chotti Bahu 2, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha. Presently, he is portraying the role of Armaan Oberoi in the show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye. The actor is seen portraying grey shade in the show and in an interview with Etimes TV, he talked about the preparation for the role.

Talking about his excitement for the show, he said that it is different from any other show and satisfying for him as an actor as it is challenging and new. The show holds a great storyline and the playout is also very interesting so overall he is glad to be part of the show.

Talking about his preparations for the role in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye, he said that it is a fun and challenging experience for me to play a character like Armaan. He quoted, “I have been working a lot on the styling and the look along with body language and the dialogue delivery. Since Armaan is a complex character and according to him he is always right and has a right thought process which makes him completely opposite of who I am in my real life. But having said that as an actor it’s a treat to experiment with such different characters and I’m really having fun doing this.”

Talking about his chemistry with his co-star Vidhi Pandya, he said, “Vidhi has been a co-star and a friend for a long time now. It's easy-breezy to work with her. In fact, we don’t need to do a lot of rehearsals to get the scene right since we share good compatibility which is a plus point for us to be working together.”



