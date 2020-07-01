Vijayendra Kumeria on shooting for Naagin 4 post lockdown: Happy that I am facing the camera after a break

Vijayendra Kumeria got talking about shooting after 3 long months and how was it like to get back on the sets along with the crew. Read on to know more about what did he say.

The television industry has now begun to spring back to normal as shoots have now resumed and one of the most awaited shoots that kickstarted was that of Naagin 4. , Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria are all back on the sets and everyone seems to have their own kind of experience but it is obviously great to get back after all. Given the precautions that have been asked to be taken, it sure can also be a little challenging to work around with it.

Talking about getting back on the sets, Vijayendra went on to say how it is a different kind of experience but he is happy to be back in front of the camera after all this time. None the less, he did mention how he was having rather mixed feelings about it and was wondering if this is the right decision and other things. However, once he was on the sets and saw the way everything has been organised and the necessary precautions are being taken, he was relaxed.

He also got talking about meeting the cast and crew after so long and said how it was such a nice feeling and while no hugs and no handshakes were different, it was also funny. He also added further how the energy and passion went back to the same kind they had before the virus and while they have all resumed shooting, this is going to be the wrap for the season and hence, he believes that the last scene of the show will be shot with the same intensity as the first scene was shot. Further, he narrated how there are only a few days with the team and they are all going to have loads of fun while ensuring safety.

Credits :TOI

