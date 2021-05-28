Vijayendra Kumeria supports government’s step by step vaccination drive; Urges everyone to get their jabs

Vijayendra Kumeria shares his views on the government’s vaccination drive and also emphasises that while the situation is quite bad out there, it is important to be patient and wait for things to get back to normal

With the government trying to speed up the vaccination drive to control the spread amid the second wave, the acute shortage of vaccine production has been a cause of concern. Many have also strongly criticised the government’s decision to start vaccination of frontline workers first, then elderly citizens, followed by those above 45 years of age and now it’s open to people from 18 to 45. Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, is one of those, who believe that the government followed the right path.

“We know that the availability of vaccines is not enough. So, I feel it was a right decision to start with frontline workers, then elders,” he says, urging everyone to take their jabs and not believe in those rumours that are being spread against vaccination. He also requests citizens to speak to doctors to clarify doubts.

The actor is yet to take his shots. “I tried but due to less availability and my hectic outdoor schedule I haven’t been able to get it yet,” he adds.

Vijayendra feels everyone has understood the value of ‘jaan hai toh jahaan hai’. The pandemic has made many think about life and death like never before.

“There is nothing better than good health. You must eat right and imbibe the right habits to stay fit and healthy. Your immunity is your biggest weapon against the dangerous virus. I’m glad that many people have started taking their health and fitness seriously,” he says.

Expressing worry about how the pandemic has affected the global economy, the actor adds, “Yes the current scenario is too bad. People are out of work and those who are working are scared too. It will take time to revive the economy as the blow has been a hard one. We will have to wait patiently for things to settle and get back to normal.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

