Vikaas Kalantri & wife Priyanka test positive for COVID 19: We are home quarantined with mild symptoms

After Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee, Vikaas Kalantri and wife Priyanka Kalantri diagnosed with COVID 19.

The COVID 19 pandemic seems to be taking a massive toll on the telly world as several celebrities have been diagnose with this highly transmissible disease. Recently, celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee were tested positive for coronavirus and stated that they have been home quarantined at the moment. And now another television couple has joined the list of COVID 19 infected celebrities. We are talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress Priyanka Kalantri and her husband Vikaas Kalantri.

Vikaas shared that news on micro-blogging site Twitter and revealed that they had mild symptoms. He also mentioned that they are under home quarantine at the moment and are taking all the necessary precautions. Furthermore, Vikaas also urged people came in their contact lately to take the necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay “My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions,” he tweeted.

My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions. — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) September 30, 2020

Soon after Vikaas tweeted about his and wife Priyanka’s COVID 19 diagnosis, , Romit Raj and Helly Shah wished the couple a speedy recovery.

Recently, Ishqbaaz actress Navina Bole had also shared an Instagram post and revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID 19. She had also mentioned that she is recovering in home quarantine at the moment and urged her fans to pray for her recovery from the dreaded virus.

