Vikas Guppta DELETES Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's wedding video from his social media handle

Vikas Guppta had recently shared a fan-made video of Bigg Boss13 jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's future wedding, but now he has deleted the post from his social media. Here's why.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been a fan favourite ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. Their cuteness and antics won many hearts and they became the highlight of the 'tedha' season. Fans love their chemistry so much that they started calling them 'SidNaaz'. Not only fans but many celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Akanksha Puri, and others adored Sidharth and Shehnaaz's pair. One of them is, mastermind Vikas Guppta. Yes, Vikas is a huge shipper of the couple and had also entered the house to support the two and sort out their mini differences.

Though the show has been over, the craze for Sidharth and Shehnaaz is far from over. The duo's fans keep yearning to see them together. Both of them have stated clearly that they are 'just good friends', their fans are not ready to accept the fact. Fan pages of the two still posting their romantic collages, videos, and pictures with a hope that one day they’ll see their beloved SidNaaz together in real-life. Yesterday, Vikas took to his Instagram handle to share a fan made a video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's wedding. Yes, 'SidNaaz ki Shaadi' imaginary video went viral on the internet.

In the video, the popular song 'Chote Chote bhaiyon ke bade bhaiya' from 's 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain was edited. It showed Vikas as , Sidharth as Mohnish Bahl and as Shehnaaz, and other's from the BB 13 house was shown as their family members attending the happening wedding. However, later Vikas decided to delete the video. Yes, he has taken the video down from his Instagram handle as he was subjected to a lot of backlashes, personal attacks, and mean comments from social media users.

Sharing the reason behind deleting the video, Vikas wrote a note on his story. It read, 'A lot of shit personal comments were being written by bot accounts and people. on a certain post. Sometimes they are intended to sensitive people. So removing it. At times like these, it's inhuman to be insensitive is all I can say.'

On a similar note, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were last seen sharing screen space in their first music video, 'Bhula Dunga,' by Darshan Raval. The romantically emotional song has broken many records and received an overwhelming response from the audience. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

