Vikas Guppta shares fan made VIDEO of Sidharth & Shehnaaz's future wedding with a Salman Khan film connection

Bigg Boss 13 jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's furture wedding in Salman Khan's Hum Saath Saath Hain style? Fan made video shared by Vikas Guppta hints so. Take a look.

If there's one Bigg Boss 13 jodi that is still receiving a lot of love from the audience, it has to be Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo met on the show and formed a beautiful bond that is adored by all. With their masti, cuteness, and nok-jokh, the two instantly became a hit. Their chemistry swooned many people, and they became the highlights of BB 13. There has never been an episode on the show where SidNaaz did not grab eyeballs. Their craze spread so much that fans coined a special term for them, 'SidNaaz.'

Their equation is unexplainable. While some felt that they're in love, others thought they have a pure connection which does not necessarily require a name. However, in the show, Shehnaaz did express her love for Sidharth many times, but after the show got over, she clarified that it is not the romance love she was talking about. The duo has maintained their friendship, and have said it in the open that they are 'best friends and will stay that way forever.' However, looks like some of their fans are so madly in love with them that they want them to tie the knot. Yes, some SidNaaz lovers want Sidharth and Shehnaaz to get married and be a happy real-life couple. We're not kidding.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla shares a fan made VIDEO of his fun moments from Bigg Boss 13 and he cannot stop smiling

Just a few hours ago, Vikas Guppta, who is considered to be the mastermind of Bigg Boss, shared a fan-made video of SidNaaz's future wedding. Yes, you read that right, 'SidNaaz ki Shaadi.' Vikas is also in awe of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond and has been shipping for them since their stint in BB 13. While it is interesting in itself that people want to see SidNaaz get married, but this video is special because it has a connection with BB 13 host 's video.

We're talking about Salman's 1999 film Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Yes, the video shows how SidNaaz wedding will look like by taking cute from the blockbuster movie. The clip is cute as well as funny, and it is now being shared by many of SidNaaz fan pages.

Along with the video, Vikas wrote a very important message. He said, 'This is Fanmade Sidnaaz wedding. This uplifted my mood immediately. At times like these whatever can make you smile should be shared. I don’t know what will happen in times to come but I know seeing this made me happy.'

Here's a glimpse from Vikas' post:

My god Vikas Gupta share this video on Instagram page Amaa @lostboy54 @TeamSiddShukla

Admin just See this#SidharthShukla

(@Epshitalovparth) May 20, 2020

You can watch the whole video on Vikas Guppta's official Instagram account. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you also want to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill tie the knot in the future or you're happy seeing them as 'good friends'? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's pillow fight from Bigg Boss 13 is all things cute; Watch Throwback Video

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×