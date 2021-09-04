Vikas Gupta bashes celebs calling Sidharth Shukla’s mother alone: She has two daughters & Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has shattered millions of hearts. Now, on Saturday, his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Vikas Gupta, took to Twitter to slam celebs who are ‘eager to help’ under the pretext of calling her alone. He reminded everyone that the late actor’s mother has two daughters and Shehnaaz Gill by her side.

In a tragic turn of events, Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, September 2. Reportedly, the actor complained of chest pain and uneasiness before he was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. According to PTI, a senior staff member stated that the actor was ‘brought dead to the hospital.’ The saddening news has sent major shockwaves with many still calling the entire incident as unbelievable. It has been very difficult for friends, colleagues and fans to process the untimely death of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor.

Amidst this, it appears that many celebs have been offering help to Sidharth Shukla’s mother under the pretext of calling her alone. This did not seem to go down well with Sidharth’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Vikas Gupta. He took to social media to slam those saying that his mother is alone. The producer who shared a close bond with the late actor informed everyone that Sidharth Shukla’s mother has two daughters and Shehnaaz Gill supporting her. He added that all of them are capable of taking care of each other.

He tweeted, “All the Celebs & their PR - who are so eager to help #SiddharthShukla Mom saying she is alone Incase You arnt aware She has two daughters & dont forget #ShehnaazGill They have each other & these women can take care of even You All if need be. Others keep them in Ur Prayers.” Vikas Gupta concluded his note by asking everyone to allow them space to grief privately, while only keeping them in prayers.

Take a look:

All the Celebs & their PR - who are so eager to help #SiddharthShukla Mom saying she is alone Incase You arnt aware She has two daughters & dont forget #ShehnaazGill They have each other & these women can take care of even You All if need be. Others keep them in Ur Prayers — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) September 4, 2021

Media reports suggest that rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill was with Shukla when the entire incident took place. Currently, she is grieving his death privately and hasn’t opened up yet. However, the heart-breaking visuals of her weeping inconsolably has shattered the hearts of all Sidnaaz fans. As per India today, the doctor’s have not given any opinion on the post mortem report, as they did not find anything conclusive. However, they have preserved Sidharth Shukla’s Viscera carefully for further analysis to understand the actual cause of his death.

