Vikas Gupta calls out arch rival Shilpa Shinde: She is the worst ever human being & should see a doctor

Vikas Gupta, who is known for his stint in Bigg Boss 11, has shared a long video on social media and called out people who have harassed him mentally including his arch rival Shilpa Shinde.

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s tiff hasn’t been a hidden secret. The two have been at loggerheads for quite some time and doesn’t leave a chance to hit out at each other. This was quite evident during their stint in Bigg Boss 11. And while it was assumed that Shilpa and Vikas have called it truce, their arch rivalry is once again making the headlines after Bigg Boss 11’s master mind called out the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress in his recent post on social media.

Sharing a video message on Instagram Vikas called out three people – Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shine – and claimed that they have harassed him mentally and he has been suffering because of them. While he poured his heart out in the video, Vikas called Shilpa the worst human being and emphasised that he has lost all respect for the actress after she gave him a hard time post Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen's fatal accident. He said, “When people said that Danish Zehen was removed from Ace of Space so that they could plan his accident and tortured an emotional person so much, I really went through a lot of sh*t. It is here Shilpa Shinde that you lost all your respect. I completely lost respect for you. I used to think that you've been wronged and you think in a certain way but no, nothing wrong has ever happened with you.”

Furthermore, he also spoke about Shilpa’s controversy with CINTAA and emphasised, “You left 7 shows, others are scared of you, and that's why they don't want to work with you. I haven't banned you. Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) voted against her. She made claims in the press that everyone sitting in the CINTAA team had exploited her and that's when they filed a case against Shilpa. I did not file any case against her." Vikas also emphasised, "Shilpa is the worst ever human being I have come across and she should see a doctor because she has spread a lot of filth and dirt."

For the uninitiated, Shilpa, who became a household name with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, had walked out of the show and claimed that she was being mentally harassed by the producers of the show. In fact, he also blamed Vikas Gupta who was a part of the production team for the same.

To note, Vikas has shared this video after being shaken by Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death. While it was reported that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was battling depression, Vikas claimed that he also been going through a similar phase and hence decided to speak up. Along with the video, he wrote, "Here I am, how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me. It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better."

In fact, he also went on to announce his bisexuality on social media, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant emphasised, “Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out.”

Also Read: Vikas Gupta takes a dig at Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma again: Thank you for forcing me to come out

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×