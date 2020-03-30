Vikas Gupta clears air about his tiff with Shehnaaz Gill; Posts ‘last good picture’ with Punjab’s Katrina Kaif

Amid reports of a tiff with Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas Gupta shares his last good picture with her and it is beautiful.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most popular reality shows in India which won millions of hearts with not only its in-house controversies and love stories, but it also gave us some beautiful friendships as well. One such friendship was that of the Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill. Vikas had entered the BB house as a guest and gelled up well with Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla. In fact, Vikas and Shehnaaz were seen maintaining the equation post the show as well with the show’s mastermind also entering Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to support Punjab’s .

However, recently there were reports that the duo’s friendship has turned sour and Shehnaaz has even unfollowed Vikas on Instagram. While there several speculations going on about Shehnaaz and Vikas turning into foes, the latter has now put the rumours to rest now. He rubbished the news of being at loggerheads with Shehnaaz and even shared his last good picture with Shehnaaz. However, he did mention that they aren’t meeting each other. “I hereby announce that all is well between #shehnaazgill & I, but we aren’t meeting and are not going to meet also it’s a Lockdown,” he added.

Furthermore, Vikas also sang praises for Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s recently released song Bhula Dunga and stated that it is breaking the records. To note, Bhula Dunga was SidNaaz’s first collaboration post Bigg Boss 13 and their sizzling chemistry left the fans in awe.

Take a look at Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill’s last good picture:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More