Vikas Gupta fans lend support to him post video calling out Parth Samthaan & others, Trend 'WITH YOU VIKAS'

Vikas Gupta had recently shared a video where he called out people who have wronged him, including the likes of Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde, and Priyank Sharma. Fans have now come out in his support as they have taken to a Twitter trend.
A couple of days ago, Vikas Gupta had taken to social media to share a video where he revealed how he came across a video of a teenager who called him a bad man and he couldn't help but speak up on the matter. He spoke about how he was left wondering that how can a kid have this opinion about him and hence, he felt the need to speak up and not give up because he is not a bad person and does not want to be called one. He called out Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Parth Samthaan while choosing to not name the others.

Along with the video, he also wrote, "Never backing down - till I have anything left in me. Even if I am alone. This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years."

Soon after, Parth Samthaan fans took to a Twitter trend as they came out in his support of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor and today, it is Vikas' fans who are back on twitter with a trend. They have trend 'With you Vikas' and it also comes soon after he actually addressed the trend from earlier and thanked his fans. He also came live today for a couple of minutes and interacted with his fans and also said some kind words of advice and some more to everyone watching.

Check out some of the tweets in support of Vikas Gupta here:

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Oh god!! This man is a creepy attention seeker.

