Vikas Gupta hits out at Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan; Says they made his life hell; VIDEO

Vikas Gupta went on to write, "This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday."
4778 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2020 06:32 pm
Vikas Gupta hits out at Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan; Says they made his life hell; VIDEO
Vikas Gupta has taken to social media to share a video where he lays his heart about how he has had to deal with so many things all this while and that he has been wrongly accused on multiple occasions, has had rumours about him spread, and so much more. Vikas revealed in the video he shared how a young boy has spoken about him and called him a bad person, and how he is not that person after all.

He went on to share the video and wrote, "Never backing down - till I have anything left in me. Even if I am alone. This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years.

He also went on to further write how he will unmask everyone so that they can not hurt anyone else. He added, "I won’t even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else."

You can watch the video here.

ALSO READ: Vikas Gupta DELETES Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's wedding video from his social media handle

Credits :Instagram

