Vikas Gupta lashes out at paps for hounding grieving Hina Khan at the airport; Says ‘Extremely Disappointed’

Hina Khan lost her father after he suffered cardiac arrest. She was seen at the airport when shutterbugs hounded her for pictures. Vikas Gupta came out in her support and slammed paps for their insensitive behaviour.

In an unfortunate incident, actress lost her father on Tuesday. Her father passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. The actress was in Kashmir when the incident occurred and rushed back to Mumbai to attend the last rites. Yesterday, she was spotted at the airport with her face covered and wearing sunglasses. When she reached the airport, paparazzi were seen hounding her for pictures and flashing camera light on her face. In the video, which went viral, Hina was seen politely saying to them to please let her go.

But the shutterbugs followed her to the car and continued to flash the light on her. This behaviour was highly criticised by her fans and other celebrities too. Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta also slammed the photographers for their insensitive behaviour. Expressing his disappointment on Twitter, he wrote, “Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle.”

One of the users wrote, “She said many times to let her go, out of humanity one should stop and be ashamed of himself but they kept taking photos of her. Shameful act.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Unclehttps://t.co/w28IEc8me3 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 20, 2021

The actress was seen wearing a blue denim jacket over a tie-dye jumpsuit. Many television celebrities have expressed their condolences to the bereaving family.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Hina Khan returns to Mumbai after her father passes away due to cardiac arrest

Credits :Vikas Gupta Twitter

Share your comment ×