Vikas Gupta meets Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain post his eviction from Bigg Boss 14; See PHOTOS

Vikas Gupta was recently ousted from Bigg Boss 14 owing to his spat with Arshi Khan. He had pushed the latter into the swimming pool in a fit of rage.

It won’t be wrong to say that Bigg Boss and controversy are the two sides of the same coin. Just like the previous seasons, the current one has also been not less dramatic. After having surprised the audience with the entry of three Toofani Seniors, the makers recently introduced them to the challengers who entered the same with nothing but competition in mind. For the unversed, all of them happen to be former contestants of the reality show hosted by .

However, the recent eviction of challenger Vikas Gupta from the show was not at all expected. The television producer landed himself in trouble after having pushed fellow contestant Arshi Khan into the pool. While Bigg Boss reprimanded him for the same, he also had to leave the show right away. Vikas also shared a heartfelt video on Instagram after having made an exit from the BB season 14 house 8. His exit from the reality show came as a shock for many.

Among the first people that he met after his exit from Bigg Boss 14 are Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain. He has shared a few happy pictures with them on social media that have now gone viral in no time. Clad in a black hoodie, Vikas seemed ecstatic as he posed for the ‘happy pictures’ with the couple. As soon as he shared these on social media, numerous fans showered comments on the post including a few who sent heaps of praises owing to his stint in the reality show.

Check out the pictures below:

