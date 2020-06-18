Vikas Gupta remembers the 'carefree' Sushant Singh Rajput; Praises Ankita Lokhande being by his side always

Vikas Guppta shared a throwback picture with late Sushant Singh Rajput as he remembered his fond memories with the Pavitra Rishta actor. Take a look at Vikas' heartwarming message for his 'carefree and happy' sushi here.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left many devastated. The actor allegedly committed suicide in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 (2020). It has been around four days since the news of the young actor's unfortunate passing away surfaced, and many are still unable to fathom why did he take the drastic step. Social media is filled with condolence messages to mourn the 'rising star's' sudden death, and it has also reignited discussions over mental health and nepotism. Sushant's fans, colleagues, and friends are expressing their grief and pain. His loved ones are paying heartfelt tribute to him and praying he is in 'peace' wherever he is.

Many know Sushant started his acting journey with Television, and it is his show Pavitra Rishta which made him a household name. Many remember him as the simple and loving Manav from Pavitra Rishta, and he will fondly be remembered as Manav for his several fans. Just a few hours ago, Vikas Guppta took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from his happy moments with Sushant. In the picture, we can see, Sushant, Ankita Lonkhande, Pooja Gor, Raj Singh Arora, Vikas, and some others, having a happy time together. Along with this beautiful old memory, Vikas also wrote a heartwarming note as he recalled the 'carefree and tension-free' lad Sush!

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Pooja Gor pays a special tribute the actor reflecting his passion for astronomy

In the long and emotional note, Vikas spoke about the times when Sushant was a 'fun and happy' person, and when he did not worry about just anything. Vikas said there was a time he could have left the number 1 show on Indian Television, and they could have gone weeks just discussing filmmaking plans over some cups of tea-coffee. He further also recalled the times when Sushant said no to Aurangzeb as he was offered the other brothers' role in the movie. Vikas also praised Ankita for being by Sushant's side as she always wanted a smile on his face. He called her a 'shock absorber,' as Anikta would take all the tensions Sushant had and help him live tension and happy life.

Vikas concluded the heartfelt note saying that what remains with them is the fond memories they have made with Sushant. He wants to remember him as the 'tension-free' person who always left people awestruck with his infectious smile.

Take a look at Vikas' full heartfelt note for late Sushant Singh Rajput here:

