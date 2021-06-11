Vikas Gupta’s biggest revelation confirms he was dating THIS late actress

Vikas Gupta is back again in the headlines. He has shared information on his love life and other details.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta managed to remain in the headlines when he was inside the house. His fights with Arshi Khan are still fresh in the minds of the audience. Apart from this, his relation with his family had always been the talk of the town. But now the producer has once again grabbed the eyeballs by making the biggest revelation about a late actress of the television industry. And she is none other than Pratyusha Banerjee aka Anandi of Balika Vadhu.

In an interview with ETimes, he made this revelation which has shocked her fans. He said that he dated the actress for some time and then parted ways. He also mentioned that the late actress came to known about his bisexuality after they broke up. “This was not the reason for our break up. Someone has said her something bad about me and she listened to them,” he added. The producer did not want to reveal more details as she is no more.

Vikas also said that he was very angry with her after the break-up. “I avoided her when I saw her on the road once,” he added.

To note, the late actress had died in 2016 due to suicide. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was accused of abetment to suicide. The late actress was known for her role in Balika Vadhu. She gained immense popularity and was also part of the reality show Bigg Boss. Her death was a huge shock for her fans.

