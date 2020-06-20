Vikas Gupta takes a dig at Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma again: Thank you for forcing me to come out

Vikas Gupta shared photos and wrote, "I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me." Check out his post and photos here.

Vikas Gupta has been in the news rather consistently over the last couple of days and it started off with his video where he went on to lash out at Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for doing him wrong. While the context of the video was to tell people how he isn't a bad person as is being told by a teenager in his YouTube video, he did stand up to everything he has gone through over the past.

Vikas shared two photos of himself where he is all smiling and looks happy and took this moment to come out about his bisexuality. He went on to write, "Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out."

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020

In a post he shared earlier, he went on to write, "Never backing down - till I have anything left in me. Even if I am alone. This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years."

