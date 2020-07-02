Vikas Gupta takes the gender swap challenge as he shares his 1st pride post: Says he's not affected by trolls

Bigg Boss 11 fame Vikas Gupta has recently shared his first pride post after having opened up on his bisexuality a few days back. Read on for further details.

Vikas Gupta has been creating a lot of buzz in the media of late. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant recently took a dig at Shilpa Shinde, Parth Samthaan, and Priyank Sharma for doing him wrong. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan producer also took a moment to come out about his bisexuality. Vikas received a lot of support on social media too after having posted the same on his personal handle. And now, he has come out again with his first-ever pride post on Instagram.

He has taken a gender swap challenge too in the same post and shared a collage of pictures along with the same. Moreover, Vikas has also added a long note with his Instagram post in which he has revealed how his classmates and seniors used to make fun of him for behaving differently. Not only that but he also reveals that a few of them called him ‘Janani’ because of which he started feeling disgusted. Vikas further added that he started believing that being a girl is an insult.

Here are a few glimpses of Vikas Gupta’s gender swap challenge:

However, he states that this preconceived notion of his changed when he met Ekta Kapoor and learned the power of a woman. Vikas hits back at the trolls stating that being called a girl is not an insult but a compliment. He writes, “And one little thing. People somehow have this preconceived notion about someone like me to be physically weak just cause we are soft spoken and are more interesting In stories than Gym.” He further writes, “Don’t ever underestimate a boy just cause he is a little feminine and please not all effeminate guys are gay or bisexual.” Vikas ends his note stating that he is not affected by trolls or comments anymore.

Here is a screenshot of his first-ever pride post on Instagram:

