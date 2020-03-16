Vikas Gupta takes a jibe at Shehnaaz Gill for being emotionally attached to Sidharth Shukla; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's what Vikas Gupta has to say about Shehnaaz Gill's attachment for her Bigg Boss 13 partner Sidharth Shukla. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 might be over a month back, but talks about its most famous jodi is far from taking a back seat. Yes, we're talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka our beloved 'SidNaaz.' They were not only the best jodi inside the 'tedha' house, but are also considered to be the cutest couple outside. If you have watched BB 13, you will know the kind of bond and chemistry the duo had, and it is beyond explanation.

One of the biggest shippers of #SidNaaz is mastermind Vikas Gupta. He is head over heels for Sidharth and Shehnaaz's awe-inspiring chemistry. However, recently Viskas took a funny jibe at Shehnaaz for being emotionally attached to Sidharth. Yes, you read that right! Well, don't worry, it was all in fun and games. It so happens that in a video, the two best friends, Vikas and Sana are seen joking on the word 'attachment', and they cannot control but laugh it off thinking about Shukla.

In the clip, Shehnaaz asks Vikas if the girl in a picture is his girlfriend, to which, Vikas denies saying it only an 'emotional attachment' that he has. Upon hearing this, Shehnaaz starts laughing and asks, 'Even you have such attachments?' And he replies that he has learned this from her only.

Take a look at their funny banter here:

For the unversed, while everyone felt that Shehnaaz had developed love feelings for Sidharth, she termed it as her 'emotional attachment' with him. A piece of good news for all SidNaaz fans is that the duo will soon be seen romancing each other in a music video by Darshan Raval. What are your thoughts on Vikas' sly jibe at Sidharth and Shehnaaz's equation? Let us know in the comment section below.

