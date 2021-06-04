Vikas Gupta is under home quarantine as he tests positive for COVID 19; Hopes to recover soon

Vikas Gupta has confirmed that he has contracted the Coronavirus and many celebs have sent recovery wishes to him.

Vikas Gupta, who became a household name post his stint in Bigg Boss 11, has been one of the celebs who is quite active on social media. In fact, he is also known to keep his fans updated about his life. However, Vikas’ recent Instagram post made the headlines today after he revealed that he has tested positive for COVID 19. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, who was also touted to be the mastermind of the popular reality show, is currently in home quarantine.

Sharing the news on social media, Vikas is hopeful that he will recover soon. His post read as, “Being positive is not always good and in this case absolutely not I have tested positive for COVID. I would request anyone who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. I have isolated myself and quarantined at home hoping to recover soon.” In the caption, Vikas urged people to stay safe and also mentioned about helping people with the information. “I have really been careful but there might have been a lapse. Have tested positive for COVID. If anyone of you have been in contact with me please do watch out for the symptoms and get yourself tested. I hope none of you have to but in case you need any help or information do leave a message and I shall do the best I can. Stay safe.”

Take a look at Vikas Gupta’s post:

As soon as he shared the news on social media, he was inundated with wishes from celebs like Gauahar Khan, Shefali Bagga, Jaan Kumar Sanu, etc. Manish Nagdev also took to the comment section and wrote, “Get well soon Vikas. Awaiting negative”.

