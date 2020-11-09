Vikram Singh Chauhan calls Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka 'magical' as show is all set to bid adieu; Thanks team & fans

Vikram Singh Chauhan aka Aman Junaid Khan from Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka penned a heartwarming note from the show's team and fans ahead of it going off-air. Take a look.

In the last few months, the Indian Television audience bid adieu to many much-loved shows due to the pandemic. Now, another popular show is all set to bid goodbye. We're talking about Star Plus' show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. Starring Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan), Aditi Sharma (Roshni Ahmad) in the lead roles, will air its last episode soon. The show's cast has already wrapped up the shooting, and they also celebrated their 'one last time' together on the sets.

Yesterday, Vikram took to his Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures with the entire cast of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. He looked back to his journey on the show, shared his experience, and how it has been a 'fantastic ride for him. The handsome hunk penned a heartwarming note for the cast and fans. He expressed his gratitude towards them for supporting and loving him always. Vikram called his journey on Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka 'magical' and thanked the team for giving him some cherishable moments.

In an emotional post, Vikram revealed how he is 'filled with gratitude and humility for this progress and prosperity.' Calling the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka cast as his 'family' Vikram said that he will cherish every moment forever, and thanked them for making him realise work can be fun too.

'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka was magical in the truest sense of word, pure love and magic. I feel blessed to be part of Jadoo and the most amazing team. Thank you team for giving us sheer brilliance and unforgettable moments of togetherness!,' expressed Vikram in a moving post.

The actor also thanked his social media family and well-wishers for 'being his pillars of strength'. 'You all pamper me and how! I can’t express in words what you all mean to me. Thank you for always being there through thick and thin!,' wrote Vikram as he expressed his gratitude towards fans.

The Indian fantasy drama began airing on 14 October 2019. After completing a successful run of one year, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka will air its last episode in a few days, in November 2020. Are you going to miss Vikram and Aditi's on-screen chemistry and the show's cast? Let us know in the comment section below.

