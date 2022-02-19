Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Wedding: Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Gauahar, Erica Fernandes wish the newlyweds

The year has started on a celebratory note as numerous celebs are getting married one after the other. Recently, the weddings of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, then Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera took place, and now, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakar have joined the bandwagon. Vikrant Massey got married to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur yesterday. It was an intimate ceremony with only their friend and families in attendance.

Vikrant recently shared the first picture of them as bride and groom. Vikrant had sported a white sherwani with pink sehra, and Sheetal Thakur looked like a queen in red lehenga along with chooda. Numerous of their industry friends have sent them congratulatory messages.

See post here:

Mouni Roy, “Congratulations you guys”, Nakuul Mehta, “Dher saari khushiyaan”, Ruchikaa Kapoor, “Aww… Congratulations Vikrant !!”, Kishwar Merchant, “Congratulations”.

Gauhar Khan, “Awwwwwww the cutest two who were meant to be ! God bless you two ! congratulations.” Sumona Chakravarti, “Dher saari khushiyaan”, Mrunal Thakur, “Awww congratulations”, Chitrashi Rawat, “Beautiful Congratulations”.

Pooja Gor, “Congratulations @vikrantmassey @sheetalthakur”, Erica Fernandes, “Congratulations to the both of you”, Abhidnya bhave, “Congratulations...stay blessed you two”.

Rohan Shah, “Congratulations”, Gurpreet Saini, “Paaaaaajiiiii Mubarakaan te mohabbataan Bohot Bohot … Rabb donaan nu khush rakhe. Jiyo !!”, Harsh Rajput, “Chote wish you all the happiness bhabhiji dher sara pyaar”.

Annup Sonii, “Many Congratulations to you both ...Wishing you both a very Happy Life”, Raj Singh Arora, “Many Many congratulations Both of you”, Manjari Fadnnes, “Congratulations Vikrant”, Drashti Dhami, “Congratulations”.

Many of their fans also wished the newlywed couple.



