Vindu Dara Singh says that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has a soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh talks about the relationship between Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla. Says he would be happy if they get married.

Vindu Dara Singh is a prominent name in the Indian TV and film industry. He was the winner of the Bigg Boss season 3 and had come in the Bigg Boss season 14 to support Rakhi Sawant in the show. The versatile and popular actor recently talked in an interview about the bonding between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz. Sidharth Shukla and he are good friends and often connect with each other.

Vindu Dara Singh said that he feels that Shehnaaz and Sidharth surely have a soft corner for one another, but he does not know if they are in love. He told that he often talks to Sidharth, but they don’t talk about such things. He said that they both have a good bond and if they ask each other for something, they would do it.

He further added that, if marriage is in their destiny, he would love that. But few people do not want them to be together. Hence, the final decision is only for Sidharth and Shehnaaz to plan for themselves as it is their life.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth first met in the Bigg Boss 13 house, where they formed a nice friendship. They spent a lot of time together in the show and are rumored to be dating, but nothing is confirmed.

In an interview, Shehnaaz told to Bollywood Hungama that he is an ideal person and a complete package. At present, Shehnaaz is shooting for her upcoming film in Canada, along with Diljit Dosanjh.

Credits :HIndustan Times

