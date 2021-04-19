Vindu Dara Singh shares thoughts on rising ‘Indian anxiety levels’ during COVID 19 lockdown situation

Vindu Dara Singh took to his Twitter handle to talk about how the on-going pandemic has led to a rise in anxiety levels. Take a look.

Vindu Dara Singh is one of the most influential actors in the TV industry. As the winner of Bigg Boss season 3, the actor easily made a place in the viewer’s hearts. After garnering affection from thousands of fans, the star has used his social media platform to stay connected with them over the years. Not only does he actively post things about his life online but he also uses as a means to spread awareness on various important topics.

The renowned actor took to his Twitter handle to share his opinion on India’s growing anxiety levels due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. The actor drew light on ‘Text fatigue’ by writing, “Text fatigue on twitter , insta , fb , whatsapp everywhere ,so many unread messages & late replies is it just me or nearly all of us!” Precisely focusing on the instable financial issue people are facing, he wrote, “Depleted earnings and all taxes & interest of all bank loans despite lockdowns has made the entire Indian anxiety levels escalate.”

Take a look at Vindu Dara Singh’s tweet:

Text fatigue on twitter , insta , fb , whatsapp everywhere ,so many unread messages & late replies is it just me or nearly all of us ! Depleted earnings and all taxes & interest of all bank loans despite lockdowns has made the entire Indian anxiety levels escalate . #Staysafe — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) April 18, 2021

The actor is also known for his positive attitude towards life. He often shares enlightening and inspiring messages for everyone to read on his Twitter handle. Recently, he shared words of wisdom and explained the importance of always being ‘young in mind and body.’ He wrote, “Patience, kindness, love, goodwill, joy, happiness, wisdom, and understanding are the qualities that never grow old.” His thought-provoking notes never fail to leave fans awe-struck.

