Viraf Patell gets hitched with Saloni Khanna in a Court and donates their wedding money to COVID 19 patients

Viraf Patell shares the reason for a simple court marriage and talks about the decision of donating money for COVID 19 patients.

The Naamkarann actor Viraf Patell got hitched with Saloni Khanna on May 6, 2021. The adorable couple opted for a Court marriage in Bandra Court, instead of the traditional way, owing to the present pandemic situation. Viraf revealed to Hindustan Times that they wanted to get married before the lockdown period in the last year and were waiting for the situation to get better. They had planned to get hitched in May of this year but the country was hit by the second wave of the COVID 19.

Owing to this, the couple decided to go ahead with the marriage, but cut off all the elaborate plans. They also prevented their parents from coming and asked them to stay at home for their safety. They said that their parents also realised that life must go and they will have numerous other occasions to celebrate. Viraf also said that a wedding is not important, the marriage is important. Hence, he asked the parents and family members to stay safe and get vaccinated first.

Viraf mentioned that the family was initially heartbroken, but they smiled and blessed them. The wedding process was smooth and he was thankful for his neighbour, Rasna who filled in for his mother’s absence. She helped in ushering the newlywed couple in the traditional method of Aachoo Michoo as per Parsi customs. He lifted Saloni as he entered the house and they took vows. The couple also shared meals with their friends who were witnesses and did video calls with friends and family. He said the marriage was simple, pure and special.

The couple has planned to donate the money allotted for the marriage to the people battling COVID 19. He said that they were not looking for huge wedding plans, and whatever they have saved they will use it to support COVID 19 battle and causes.

