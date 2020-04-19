Virendra Sehwag enjoys the re run of RadhaKrishn on TV with his family; Siddharth Kumar Tewary is elated

Virendra Sehwag was seen joying some fun time with his children as they watched mythological show RadhaKrishn together during quarantine. Take a look.

As India faces a lockdown on account of Coronavirus pandemic, many popular series has been brought back to TV. And one of them is Star Bharat's mythological show RadhaKrishn. The show starring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in the lead role, first aired in 2018. It received an overwhelming response from the audience people enjoyed watching the life story of the divine couple. Now, amidst the social distancing phase, people are finding new sources of entertainment to drive away their boredom. During this time, RadhaKrishn has come as a breath of fresh air.

Recently, Virendra Sehwag was seen enjoying the mythological show with his family. Yes, the legendary cricketer was binge-watching RadhaKrishn along with his sons as they lazed around on their couch during the quarantine. Upon seeing Sehwag enjoying it, the show's maker Siddharth Kumar Tewary was filled with happiness. He took to his Instagram to share Sehwag's video and share his happiness about the same. He sang praises of the cricketer and thanked him for his appreciation. In the video, Sehwag and his sons are seen as all elated as they enjoy the show together. Siddharth wrote You have proved to the world that attitude is everything.'

Take a look at Sehwag's video here:

Not only Siddharth, but the show's star Sumedh aka Krishna was also left all awestruck upon seeing Sehwag's gesture. The young actor revealed that he will cherish this day forever. He said that it is a huge compliment for him and the entire team to know that great personalities are watching their show with such zest. The handsome hunk also prayed that the world gets rid of the COVID-19 scare soon. He wants to soon get back into action to entertain his viewers.

You can catch RadhaKrishn's re-run on Star Plus. What are your thoughts on the same? Which show are you hooked to? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Aahat, Mano Ya Na Mano to Fear Files: Horror TV shows that you can revisit during Coronavirus lockdown

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×