Vishal Aditya Singh admits feeling awkward while reuniting with ex Madhurima Tuli for a song: It was different

Madhurima Tuli, who made the heads turn after hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan during their stint in Bigg Boss 13, has opened up on working with the actor once again.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, who were once one of the most talked about couples for their sizzling chemistry, have parted ways on a sour note. In fact, their break up isn’t a hidden secret courtesy their public fights and their animosity was evidently visible during the duo’s stint on Bigg Boss 13. After all, who can forget the infamous fight between Madhurima and Vishal wherein the actress had hit the latter with a pan. But looks like the ex-couple has decided to let the bygones be bygones as they have collaborated once again and this time for a song titled as Khwabeeda.

However, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has admitted feeling awkward while reuniting with Madhurima for the song. Talking about the same, Vishal told Times of India, “It was different and we experienced mixed emotions. We had to leave the baggage behind and focus on our work. It was a very different feeling. There was awkwardness. But the bigger picture for us was the song and our work.”

On the other hand, Madhurima also agreed with Vishal and stated that the awkwardness vanished during the rehearsals. “Before we began shooting, we had rehearsals for the song. During that process, all the feeling and the awkwardness didn’t exist after that. The day we started shooting for the song, everything went off well,” she added.

Speaking about their current equation, the former couple stated that is cordial and professional. Apparently, Khwabeeda happens to be Vishal and Madhurima's first project together after Bigg Boss 13 and is winning hearts at the moment.

