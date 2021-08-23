Vishal Aditya Singh gets eliminated from KKK 11; Fans blame Nikki Tamboli

Contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli have been eliminated from the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is keeping the audience entertained. But the recent elimination was not welcomed by fans and they have started tweeting about it. Vishal is trending on Twitter as fans feel he deserved to be in the show. This year 13 celebrities including Shweta Tiwari, and Rahul Vaidya have taken part in the reality show.

In the latest episode, Rohit Shetty has changed the pairing of the contestants. Abhinav Shukla was paired with Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari was paired with , Sana Makbul was paired with Anushka Sen and Vishal was paired with Nikki. The first stunt was to be performed by Sana and Anushka. Vishal and Nikki performed the same stunt but Nikki after promising that she'd do the stunt refused. As a result, Vishal was sent to the elimination stunt round with Nikki.

Fans of the show were very upset with Nikki and blamed her for Visha’s elimination. One of the user wrote, “No doubt #VishalAdityaSingh is well deserved contestant. He all the time proved himself. And in the last task he did good but just 10 Sec and partner like #NikkiTamboli made him eliminated from the #KKK11.”

Check tweets here:

No doubt #VishalAdityaSingh is well deserved contestant. He all the time proved himself. And in the last task he did good but just 10 Sec and partner like #NikkiTamboli made him eliminated from the #KKK11. Btw he will be back with more power,stay calm guys. Insaan achha hai. — Mrutyunjoy Sinha Rex (@ms_the_rex143) August 23, 2021 God bless you sher. Your journey is inspiring, special the task in the water.#VishalAdityaSingh #KKK11 pic.twitter.com/Vd5rBz5CVo — Rifaz (@rifazahmed2) August 23, 2021

#KKK11 why vishal a deserving candidate going home for Nikki's holiday trip... Unfair game. Rohit make couple and sending #VishalAdityaSingh home. Why they carried nikki and why they made others game unfair I don't know. — Hearty khan (@KhanHearty) August 23, 2021

This is not Right #VishalAdityaSingh ye deserve nhi krta Nikki k bajaha se toh bilkul nhi We Want #VishalAdityaSingh — Muskan Khan (@MuskanK21909610) August 23, 2021

In the show, Divyanka, Shweta, Arjun and others were seen telling Nikki to perform and not to back out. Meanwhile, Nikki has also reacted to her elimination and said, “Losing or winning is a part of life. At the end of the day, it’s a game and it doesn’t make you any better or worse than anybody else. Every end is a new beginning. #KKK11 The journey was short”.

