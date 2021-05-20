Vishal Aditya Singh has Dhoom track playing in his head as he gears up for stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Vishal Aditya Singh shares his excitement for being part of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and fulfilling his desire of performing stunts.

The Begusarai fame actor Vishal Aditya Singh is one of the contestants of the most-talked-about stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has also been part of numerous other reality shows like Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13. The show is being shot in Cape Town in South Africa. The actor is very excited to be a part of the show as he will be able to do stunts and adventures. Talking to Indian Express, he said that he joined the show more because of necessity than choice. He wanted to do a fictional TV show, but he did not get an opportunity due to COVID 19 situation, hence he took up the equally good option, i.e, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actor said that it is every boy’s dream to do such stunts, hence when he was offered the show, he said yes to it. He added that he always enjoys action and would love to do it on a show or a movie. He said that on KKK 11 he will get to do them as part of a competition, what else he could ask for. Regarding facing fears on the show, he said that he is not afraid of any animal, except for lizards. He cannot be anywhere near it and he is a little afraid of water tasks. He thinks he will be scared to do the stunts in the ocean. But he has decided to fight his fears and try all the stunts.

As for the expectation from the show, he said that he wishes to win the show and is going in with a positive mind. He will try to keep calm even when he will be excited. He said that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and therefore, he wants to make the most out of it. He is eager to perform the stunts.

