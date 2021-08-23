Vishal Aditya Singh on recreation of Bigg Boss 13's frying pan scene: 'Two big people convinced me'

The scene from the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 involving Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli has become very popular. The scene was recreated in a promo of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Madhurima had posted about being upset for using this incident on her social media. Recently, Vishal Singh also shared that he was also not interested in recreating the scene.

For the unversed, actress Madhurima Tuli had hit Vishal Aditya with a frying pan in the Bigg Boss 13 house and kept hitting him till it broke. The incident became quite popular and was recreated for some laughs, during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the picture, it is seen that Vishal is bent opposite to Mahekk Chahal and she is seen holding a frying pan.

Vishal Aditya Singh recently opened up about the recreation of the scene while talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan. He said, “Jab woh incident hua tha, toh main bhi bohot khush nahi tha. Jahaan pe woh reaction recreate kiya un logon ne”

He added, “Lekin wahaan pe do aise bohot bade log the, aap bade log se samajh sakte hai kaunse log ho sakte hai wahaan pe, un logon ne bola, ‘Tu bewakoof hai kya? Chhod na. Tu Khatron Ke Khiladi mein hai, yeh important hai. Yeh hote rahega.’ Ek format hai, TV chal raha hai, unhone bola ki isko aise hi rakh aur khatam kar.”

He said that he did not give too much importance to the frying pan scene recreation by the KKK11 team. Due to this, it was not brought up again in the show. He also advised his ex-girlfriend Madhurima to accept it and move on with the incident, instead of reacting to it.

After the picture from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was posted, Madhurima had shared a video on her social media stating her disappointment with the Colors channel. She said, “You are dragging this one incident that happened, just for your TRPs. But you do not care what effect it has on the family of those involved. What happens in their lives, how depressed they are (watching all this), how disturbed they are watching the incident time and again. They want to forget it all.”

