Vishal Aditya Singh shares he took tips from Rashami Desai for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'I'm excited for it'

Vishal Aditya Singh shares about his phobias before entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and taking tips from his friend Rashami Desai.

The list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) 11 is almost complete, and one of the contestants of the show is actor Vishal Aditya Singh. The shooting of the stunt reality show will be done in Cape Town and all the contestants have already left for the destination in South Africa. Before leaving for the show, actor Vishal Aditya Singh in an interview with ETimes TV revealed about being part of the show and also spoke at length about his phobias.

The actor said that he is very excited for KKK 11 is a very different show. Vishal Aditya Singh said that people spend lot of money for doing adventures and enjoying without any kind of competition. But for KKK 11, he will be enjoying adventurous tasks along with competition and he will be able to overcome his fears. He said it is a very adventurous show due to which he agreed to the show. He always wanted to do the show, and when he was offered, he said yes.

Talking about taking up another reality show, he said that he has been away from TV for a year. He was offered numerous shows for TV, but he did not find them interesting. However, Vishal Aditya Singh found the show more interesting than others.

He also talked about his phobia as he is going to the reality show. He said that he is afraid of swimming and he is not scared of dying while swimming, but for being unable to perform tasks.

The actor told that and he had become friends on the show Bigg Boss 11. He said that he talked to Rashami Desai to get some tips on performing in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She told him to stay calm and composed, also to work on his core and breathing. She advised him to not give up on any stunt, no matter how difficult it is for him.

Also read- Rakhi Sawant predicts the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Calls Abhinav Shukla a ‘very strong’ contestant

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×