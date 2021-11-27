Vishal Dadlani reveals Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s humble gesture of serving food to 30 people

The upcoming episode of the singing reality TV show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will be graced by actors Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh. The duo arrives at the show to brace audiences for their upcoming film, Bob Biswas. At one point during the episode, judge Vishal Dadlani travels down memory lane to recall the humble gesture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of serving over 30 people. It happened when host Aditya Narayan questioned Abhishek Bachchan if his wifey Aishwarya does household chores.

The question refresh a sweet memory of Aishwary Rai and Amitabh Bachchan in Vishal Dadlani’s mind. The music composer revealed how once the Bollywood diva served food and dessert to over 30 people of their team. He said, “We all were on a tour once and we had a big band of nearly 30 people with us. One fine day, the whole team requested to have dinner with Mr Bachchan. While we always used to sit and eat together with Mr Bachchan, this time around the whole group came for dinner. Generally, at such a gathering, we have a buffet with a lot of servers. But Aishwarya insisted that she would serve food to everyone.”

Vishal Dadlani further added how there was no need for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to serve anyone. He added, “She didn’t need to do it, there was no formality between all of us and there were no cameras for her to do it for publicity, but Aishwarya did it out of love. We know her for years, she is like this, but even I was surprised that day because even after everyone was done eating, she served everyone dessert, and only then did she sit to eat. That day all of us felt we're the luckiest people on the planet because Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served us food. She is really a wonderful person."

Soon after even husband Abhishek Bachchan was seen praising his wife, he shared, “Aishwarya is really the best. She is very grounded and sweet. She loves our Indian values and is teaching our daughter the same and I would like to thank her for everything she does.” The episode will air on TV this weekend.

