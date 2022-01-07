Vishal Dadlani tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 wave is back in the country and the number of cases is increasing every day. Many celebrities have also contracted the virus in the last few days. Music composer and former judge of reality show Indian Idol, Vishal Dadlani has tested COVID-19 positive. He took to his social media handle to share about it and his health status.

Vishal Dadlani stated that he has been taking all precautions and still tested positive. According to him, he has not met anyone without a mask on or has touched things which are not sanitized. He also requested all the people to take the test who have come in touch with him in the past 10 days or a week.

Sharing the picture of him, he captioned it as, “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful.”

See post here-

Fans are wishing for his speedy recovery and they have also been dropping binge-watch recommendations in the comments section.

A few months back when he was asked about why he didn't return to the Indian Idol 12 as the judge after Anu Malik was asked to leave. He said that he was away for a few months, so they had to bring a new judge in his place. The show established a certain pattern and it was not economically feasible or made sense to bring him back on the show. He is expensive as a judge and so it would not have worked out to bring him back again.



