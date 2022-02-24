Vishal Kotian on differences with Jay Bhanushali in BB15: He played with principles and I played as Shri Krish

Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian were last seen together in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The duo was not seen on good terms in the house and often got into a fight. They recently met up after the show and have resolved all their differences. Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal actor shared with ETimes about meeting Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and their daughter.

He shared, “Jay and I had not met before Bigg Boss 15. We have a lot of common friends and once or twice at parties we had just seen each other or exchanged pleasantries. But one thing is that we both have a body of work. I really admire Jay’s body of work and so does he. We have worked for many years in the industry and we are not kids to fight, keep that hate inside and drag it. We were not going to stop talking to each other. We bonded in the Bigg Boss 15 house because of our sense of humour. He has an amazing sense of humour and we know how brilliant he is as a host. We had a great time together in the house.”

Vishal also shared that the rift between their friendship happened because of the game inside the BB house. There were misunderstandings and the fights happened because of their different principles in life. He said that Jay played the game with principles and he played by using different policies. He joked that Jay played the game like Bhishmapitamah with all his principles and he played it as Shri Krishna. None of them was wrong about how they played the game. He said, “I feel that BB15 house does to you something weird that you start reacting to small small things and get frustrated. I think the same happened to Jay and me. But now everything is sorted and we are back to being Jay and Veeru.”

He further added that after coming out of the house, they spoke to each other and things became normal. He revealed that he was eager to meet Jay’s daughter Tara. He added that Mahhi Vij is also a good friend.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15's Vishal Kotian says he's getting engaged this year