Vishal Kotian discusses about Bigg Boss side business; Housemates in splits

Controversial show Bigg Boss is an entertainer reality show. Every year, contestants come and share their ideas of how or who is Bigg Boss? Not only them but in fact, common people also want to know who is Bigg Boss and how does he look like. Well, this season, contestants have guessed it. The makers shared a promo video where Vishal Kotian and others are seen discussing Bigg Boss and his side business. This has left other contestants in splits.

The video opens with Afsana Khan asking "How must be Bigg Boss seating now?” On this Vishal replies saying, “Bigg Boss must be seating on a stool and must be making gola (Ice made dish) as his side business. And then he must be selling also.” Soon Vishal was seen mimicking a vendor. Tejasswi Prakash remarks saying that because of his side business, he has made this much. However, others were seen enjoying the conversation and were laughing their heart out.

Sharing the video, Colors wrote, “Bigg Boss ke side business par @vishaalkotian ki tipani. Aapka iss baare mein kya khayaal hain? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, aaj raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.”

Click here to view the promo:

Bigg Boss 15 witnessed its first mid-week double elimination wherein Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht was evicted. This mid week elimination came as a shock for everyone. Their sudden elimination left everyone confused. Reacting to her elimination, Vidhi took to her Instagram story and stated that she had a beautiful journey on Bigg Boss 15. She went on to share an official post announcing her and Donal’s elimination on social media and captioned it as, “Safar khoobsoorat hai manzil se bhi”.

