Vishal Kotian expresses disappointment on not entering BB15 again: I could’ve given this show so much more

Few days back, host of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan had announced that the show has been extended by two weeks. He also revealed about a wildcard entry, which was of Rajiv Adatia. As per reports, Vishal Kotian was also set to enter the house again but he contracted COVID-19 at the last minute. The actor recently talked to Etimes TV as he expressed disappointment for being unable to enter the house.

Vishal said, “I was all dressed up, with my hair and makeup done too, when my reports came. I was shocked because the makers of the show had quarantined me for almost five days before that. A day later, I did another test which came negative, and I was excited again. But after three days, when they needed me to test again to be sure, it showed positive! It was too confusing, and we didn’t want to put others at risk, so I didn’t go in.”

He also talked about his plans if he had entered the show. He said, "I have always played for myself. I was going to go in as a contestant, so my main focus would have been to entertain viewers and play for myself. Apart from that, my relationship with the housemates is still the same. I get along well with all of them. Only Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who targeted me, and Abhijeet Bichukale, who has spoken unnecessary things on the show, would have been two people who I would've dealt with differently. Apart from that, Tejasswi Prakash was my priority on the show even earlier and Shamita Shetty is my sister," he says.



