Vishal Kotian reveals details of last project with Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I am doing Bigg Boss 15 for him’

Reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15 has already created a massive buzz among Indian masses. Amid this, contestant Vishal Kotian’s last project details with late actor Sidharth Shukla has come to the fore. Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, Kotian in an interaction with ETimes said that he is doing the show for the Balika Vadhu actor.

During the interaction, Vishal Kotian shared that his last project was supposed to happen with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star. It seems that the duo were reportedly going to collaborate for a music video titled, Jeena Zaruri Hai Kya. Sharing the details of the project, he reportedly added that the two were going to feature as brothers in the video. However, it is bad luck that the two did not get a chance to work on their collaboration. Vishal Kotian reportedly wished to hug the late actor inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, while launching their music video together.

He said, “Nobody knows about this news that Sidharth Shukla’s last project was with me in Odisha, a Hindi music video. Shadab Shabri is the singer. The irony of the song is 'Jeena Zaruri Hai Kya'. In the song Sidharth and I are brothers. If Sidharth would have been alive probably we would have launched this song in the Bigg Boss 15 house and we would have met. But unfortunately he won't be there with me.”

He further added that the music video would have featured them falling in love with the same girl. He continued, “The song is about two brothers in love with the same girl just like the film Saajan. That video will be out when I am inside the house. Sidharth Shukla’s last work is with me. And I am so hurt with the fact that God took him away. If he would have been alive, I would have met and hugged him inside the house. One of the reasons for me going inside the house is Sidharth Shukla.”

In a tragic turn of events, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2020 leaving the entire acting fraternity in major shockwaves. Previously, Media reports suggested that rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill was with Shukla when the entire incident took place. Currently, she is grieving his death privately and hasn’t opened up yet. Sidharth and Shehnaaz last made their appearance together on the reality TV show, Dance Deewane 3.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Vidhi Pandya says she remembers Sidharth Shukla everyday: Been a huge fan of SidNaaz