Vishal Kotian to Vidhi Pandya on leaving BB15 house: I will be a brother to you even after the show

The sudden eviction of the contestant Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya was a major shock for all the contestants. Evens the fans of the contestants were disappointed by the sudden mid-week double eviction. The contestants were given punishment by Bigg Boss for their irresponsible behaviour. Vishal Kotian was deeply affected by the elimination of Vidhi Pandya as they had formed a good bond inside the house.

First, the main housemates were blasted by Bigg Boss, and later, another major shocker news was revealed. This was Donal and Vidhi’s eviction. Both Donal and Vidhi were evicted as all the contestants came to a conclusion that they did not participate or involve as much as others did in the show.

Vishal, who is one of the strongest contestants in the house, is also known for his sweet gestures inside the house. Vidhi Pandya used to consider Vishal as his elder brother. In yesterday’s eviction, when the housemates were asked to choose two contestants, he had to take the name of Vidhi Pandya with a heavy heart as he considers her little sister.

While choosing Vidhi too, he said, "I will always be a brother even outside the house." Both Vidhi and Vishal became very emotional and had to bid goodbye on a very sad note.

Even the contestant Karan Kundrra was very emotional on the eviction of Vidhi Pandya and he gave her one of his jackets as a memento. He had tears in his eyes on realizing that his good friend Vidhi had to leave the show.



