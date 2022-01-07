Vishal Singh on entering Bigg Boss 15 for a day: Not mentally as strong as one should be for a show like this

Vishal Singh, who became popular with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is not seen on TV screens for some time now. The actor was last seen on the show Bigg Boss 15, where he had entered the house for a day as a challenger along with Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta and Akanksha Puri. He was there in the house for a day and gave tough challenge to housemates for winning the ticket to finale.

Talking about his short stint in Bigg Boss 15 house, he shared with ETimes, “I am a huge fan of Bigg Boss. So, to just enter the house, hear Bigg Boss’ voice and wear the mic felt like an achievement. I have always maintained that though I can’t be a part of a whole season, I don’t mind entering the house for a brief stay. I am not mentally as strong as one should be for a show like this.”

He also shared about his fear of people forgetting him as he has not done any TV show for some time. He shared, “Of course, the fear has been there and it’s been a long break though unintentional. However, fortunately, people continue to give me the same amount of love, which is encouraging. But I don’t want to take advantage of it by delaying my comeback or else they will forget me. I like being in front of the camera. So, I am desperate to return to TV, but with an interesting concept.”

Talking about his present projects, Vishal said that he is being offered the same old concept revolving around two heroes and one heroine. He has spent half his youth working in such shows and wants to do something different now. He said that he wants to take up a daily soap, in which he is seen in a never-seen-before avatar. He also shared that he is shooting for two web films and he is playing a negative character in one.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Singh on Devoleena's game: I agree that she is reacting a bit over this time